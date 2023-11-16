Returns On Capital At Mi Technovation Berhad (KLSE:MI) Paint A Concerning Picture

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Mi Technovation Berhad (KLSE:MI), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Mi Technovation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = RM73m ÷ (RM1.2b - RM73m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Mi Technovation Berhad has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Mi Technovation Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Mi Technovation Berhad.

What Can We Tell From Mi Technovation Berhad's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Mi Technovation Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 17% over the last five years. However it looks like Mi Technovation Berhad might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that Mi Technovation Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And with the stock having returned a mere 27% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Mi Technovation Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

