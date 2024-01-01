Returns On Capital At Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Have Hit The Brakes

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Millicom International Cellular, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = US$800m ÷ (US$14b - US$2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Millicom International Cellular has an ROCE of 6.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Wireless Telecom industry average of 16%.

Check out our latest analysis for Millicom International Cellular

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Millicom International Cellular compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Millicom International Cellular. The company has consistently earned 6.5% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 74% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Story continues

Our Take On Millicom International Cellular's ROCE

Long story short, while Millicom International Cellular has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 62% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Millicom International Cellular has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Millicom International Cellular (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Millicom International Cellular isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.