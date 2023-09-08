The Returns On Capital At MindChamps PreSchool (SGX:CNE) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at MindChamps PreSchool (SGX:CNE), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for MindChamps PreSchool, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0056 = S$553k ÷ (S$143m - S$43m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, MindChamps PreSchool has an ROCE of 0.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 8.8%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for MindChamps PreSchool's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating MindChamps PreSchool's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at MindChamps PreSchool doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 10%, but since then they've fallen to 0.6%. However it looks like MindChamps PreSchool might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, MindChamps PreSchool's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 30% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 0.6%. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by MindChamps PreSchool's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has declined 60% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for MindChamps PreSchool (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

