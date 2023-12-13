Returns On Capital At Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Have Hit The Brakes

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Morgan Advanced Materials:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = UK£125m ÷ (UK£1.1b - UK£280m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Morgan Advanced Materials has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Machinery industry average of 14%.

View our latest analysis for Morgan Advanced Materials

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Morgan Advanced Materials compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Morgan Advanced Materials.

What Can We Tell From Morgan Advanced Materials' ROCE Trend?

There hasn't been much to report for Morgan Advanced Materials' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Morgan Advanced Materials doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Morgan Advanced Materials has been paying out a decent 38% of its earnings to shareholders. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Morgan Advanced Materials' ROCE

In summary, Morgan Advanced Materials isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And with the stock having returned a mere 20% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Morgan Advanced Materials (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.