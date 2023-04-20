The Returns On Capital At Mycron Steel Berhad (KLSE:MYCRON) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Mycron Steel Berhad (KLSE:MYCRON) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Mycron Steel Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = RM20m ÷ (RM685m - RM123m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Mycron Steel Berhad has an ROCE of 3.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 7.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Mycron Steel Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Mycron Steel Berhad's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Mycron Steel Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.6% from 11% five years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a side note, Mycron Steel Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 18% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From Mycron Steel Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Mycron Steel Berhad's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 4 warning signs facing Mycron Steel Berhad that you might find interesting.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

