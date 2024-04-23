Returns On Capital At Mynews Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MYNEWS) Paint A Concerning Picture

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Mynews Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MYNEWS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Mynews Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.011 = RM4.7m ÷ (RM634m - RM218m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

So, Mynews Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 1.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 14%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mynews Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What Can We Tell From Mynews Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Mynews Holdings Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 9.9%, but since then they've fallen to 1.1%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 34%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 1.1%. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Mynews Holdings Berhad is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 63% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Mynews Holdings Berhad has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Mynews Holdings Berhad and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

