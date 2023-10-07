Returns On Capital At National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Have Stalled

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for National Fuel Gas, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$820m ÷ (US$8.1b - US$666m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, National Fuel Gas has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Gas Utilities industry average of 5.4% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for National Fuel Gas compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for National Fuel Gas.

So How Is National Fuel Gas' ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 11% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 40% in that time. 11% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that National Fuel Gas has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Our Take On National Fuel Gas' ROCE

The main thing to remember is that National Fuel Gas has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. In light of this, the stock has only gained 11% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. So to determine if National Fuel Gas is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

