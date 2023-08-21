The Returns On Capital At National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. On that note, looking into National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on National Presto Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.089 = US$31m ÷ (US$402m - US$56m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, National Presto Industries has an ROCE of 8.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 9.5%.

View our latest analysis for National Presto Industries

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how National Presto Industries has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is National Presto Industries' ROCE Trending?

In terms of National Presto Industries' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 18% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect National Presto Industries to turn into a multi-bagger.

Story continues

Our Take On National Presto Industries' ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 26% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

National Presto Industries does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

While National Presto Industries may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.