Returns On Capital At Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Natural Alternatives International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = US$2.6m ÷ (US$160m - US$15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Natural Alternatives International has an ROCE of 1.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Personal Products industry average of 14%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Natural Alternatives International, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Natural Alternatives International's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Natural Alternatives International, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 1.8% from 18% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Natural Alternatives International's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 37% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Natural Alternatives International that you might find interesting.

