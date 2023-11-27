Returns On Capital At NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Have Hit The Brakes

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on NextEra Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = US$9.4b ÷ (US$172b - US$28b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, NextEra Energy has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NextEra Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for NextEra Energy.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of NextEra Energy's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 6.6% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 67% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, NextEra Energy has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 41% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for NextEra Energy (of which 1 is concerning!) that you should know about.

