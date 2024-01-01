Returns On Capital At Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Have Stalled

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Novanta's (NASDAQ:NOVT) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Novanta, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$126m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$138m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Novanta has an ROCE of 12%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Novanta compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Novanta.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 12% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 62% in that time. Since 12% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On Novanta's ROCE

To sum it up, Novanta has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 165% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Novanta does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Novanta that you might be interested in.

