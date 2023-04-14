Returns On Capital At Oceana Group (JSE:OCE) Have Hit The Brakes

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Oceana Group (JSE:OCE) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Oceana Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = R1.2b ÷ (R13b - R2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Oceana Group has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.8% generated by the Food industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Oceana Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 37% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 11%. 11% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Oceana Group has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

The main thing to remember is that Oceana Group has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 11% return to shareholders who held over that period. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Oceana Group and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

