Returns On Capital At ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Have Hit The Brakes

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ONE Gas:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = US$374m ÷ (US$7.8b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, ONE Gas has an ROCE of 5.9%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 6.2%.

In the above chart we have measured ONE Gas' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for ONE Gas .

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of ONE Gas' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 32% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 5.9%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

Our Take On ONE Gas' ROCE

In summary, ONE Gas has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 16% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing ONE Gas, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

