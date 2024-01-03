Returns On Capital At Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Have Hit The Brakes

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Oracle, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$15b ÷ (US$134b - US$24b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

Thus, Oracle has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.7% generated by the Software industry.

In the above chart we have measured Oracle's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Oracle here for free.

What Can We Tell From Oracle's ROCE Trend?

Things have been pretty stable at Oracle, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Oracle doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

What We Can Learn From Oracle's ROCE

In a nutshell, Oracle has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 136% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Like most companies, Oracle does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

