Returns On Capital At P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE) Have Hit The Brakes

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on P.I.E. Industrial Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM87m ÷ (RM922m - RM332m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, P.I.E. Industrial Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electrical industry average of 11% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for P.I.E. Industrial Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for P.I.E. Industrial Berhad.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 15% and the business has deployed 43% more capital into its operations. Since 15% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On P.I.E. Industrial Berhad's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that P.I.E. Industrial Berhad has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 148% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

