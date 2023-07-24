Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Lynas Rare Earths, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = AU$522m ÷ (AU$2.3b - AU$179m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Lynas Rare Earths has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Lynas Rare Earths' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lynas Rare Earths.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Lynas Rare Earths. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 25%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 199%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Lynas Rare Earths has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Lynas Rare Earths can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Lynas Rare Earths we've found 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

