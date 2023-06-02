Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:HIBISCS)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's (KLSE:HIBISCS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = RM1.2b ÷ (RM5.5b - RM1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad has an ROCE of 29%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Oil and Gas industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 29%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 181% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 24% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad has. Considering the stock has delivered 3.6% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

