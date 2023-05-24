Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Cliq Digital (ETR:CLIQ)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Cliq Digital's (ETR:CLIQ) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Cliq Digital, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.43 = €46m ÷ (€139m - €32m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Cliq Digital has an ROCE of 43%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Cliq Digital's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Cliq Digital is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 43%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 114% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Cliq Digital thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Cliq Digital's ROCE

To sum it up, Cliq Digital has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 528% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Cliq Digital (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

Cliq Digital is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

