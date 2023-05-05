Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Splendid Medien (ETR:SPM)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Splendid Medien's (ETR:SPM) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Splendid Medien is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.35 = €3.6m ÷ (€33m - €22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Splendid Medien has an ROCE of 35%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Entertainment industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Splendid Medien's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Splendid Medien.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Splendid Medien. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 788% over the trailing five years. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 57% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. Splendid Medien may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Splendid Medien has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 69%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Splendid Medien has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 13% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

If you'd like to know more about Splendid Medien, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

