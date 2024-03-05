Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Logwin (ETR:TGHN)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Logwin's (ETR:TGHN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Logwin:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = €101m ÷ (€719m - €327m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Logwin has an ROCE of 26%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Logistics industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Logwin compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Logwin .

How Are Returns Trending?

Logwin is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 26%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 88%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Logwin has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 45%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Logwin's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Logwin can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Logwin does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Logwin is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

