Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For TAS Offshore Berhad (KLSE:TAS)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in TAS Offshore Berhad's (KLSE:TAS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TAS Offshore Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = RM23m ÷ (RM162m - RM61m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

Therefore, TAS Offshore Berhad has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 8.9%.

In the above chart we have measured TAS Offshore Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering TAS Offshore Berhad for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at TAS Offshore Berhad. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 519%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 38% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

One more thing to note, TAS Offshore Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 37% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that TAS Offshore Berhad has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 125% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for TAS Offshore Berhad (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

