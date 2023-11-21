Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For ASM International (AMS:ASM)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of ASM International (AMS:ASM) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for ASM International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = €700m ÷ (€4.2b - €765m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, ASM International has an ROCE of 21%. On its own, that's a very good return and it's on par with the returns earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ASM International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for ASM International.

What Does the ROCE Trend For ASM International Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at ASM International are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 21%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 110%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, ASM International has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 1,231% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if ASM International can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

