Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Stemmer Imaging (ETR:S9I)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Stemmer Imaging's (ETR:S9I) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Stemmer Imaging, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = €27m ÷ (€106m - €26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Stemmer Imaging has an ROCE of 34%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.8% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Stemmer Imaging's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Stemmer Imaging.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Stemmer Imaging Tell Us?

Stemmer Imaging has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 95% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

Our Take On Stemmer Imaging's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Stemmer Imaging has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 29% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Stemmer Imaging and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

