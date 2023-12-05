Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For United Plantations Berhad (KLSE:UTDPLT)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at United Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:UTDPLT) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for United Plantations Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = RM835m ÷ (RM3.4b - RM178m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, United Plantations Berhad has an ROCE of 26%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Food industry average of 6.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for United Plantations Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering United Plantations Berhad here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

United Plantations Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 51% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that United Plantations Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 81% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for United Plantations Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

