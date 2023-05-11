Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Sibanye Stillwater (JSE:SSW)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Sibanye Stillwater's (JSE:SSW) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Sibanye Stillwater is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = R32b ÷ (R167b - R20b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Sibanye Stillwater has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Metals and Mining industry average of 21% it's pretty much on par.

In the above chart we have measured Sibanye Stillwater's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Sibanye Stillwater.

What Can We Tell From Sibanye Stillwater's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Sibanye Stillwater are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 22%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 116%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Sibanye Stillwater's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Sibanye Stillwater can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 443% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Sibanye Stillwater that you might find interesting.

