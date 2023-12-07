Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Daktronics' (NASDAQ:DAKT) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Daktronics, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$90m ÷ (US$511m - US$190m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Therefore, Daktronics has an ROCE of 28%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electronic industry average of 12%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Daktronics' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Daktronics has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Daktronics is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 28%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 36% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Daktronics thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Daktronics has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Considering the stock has delivered 6.7% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

