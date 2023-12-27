Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Doric Nimrod Air Two (LON:DNA2)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Doric Nimrod Air Two (LON:DNA2) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Doric Nimrod Air Two:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = UK£75m ÷ (UK£311m - UK£77m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Doric Nimrod Air Two has an ROCE of 32%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 14%.

LSE:DNA2 Return on Capital Employed December 27th 2023

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Doric Nimrod Air Two's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Doric Nimrod Air Two's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Doric Nimrod Air Two has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 231% over the trailing five years. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. In regards to capital employed, Doric Nimrod Air Two appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 69% less capital to run its operation. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 25% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Doric Nimrod Air Two has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And with a respectable 43% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Doric Nimrod Air Two can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Doric Nimrod Air Two (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

