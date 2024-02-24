Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at W.W. Grainger's (NYSE:GWW) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for W.W. Grainger, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.41 = US$2.6b ÷ (US$8.1b - US$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, W.W. Grainger has an ROCE of 41%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for W.W. Grainger compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for W.W. Grainger .

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at W.W. Grainger. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 41%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 44% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From W.W. Grainger's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that W.W. Grainger is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if W.W. Grainger can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for W.W. Grainger that we think you should be aware of.

