Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Williams-Sonoma's (NYSE:WSM) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Williams-Sonoma:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.41 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$4.9b - US$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Thus, Williams-Sonoma has an ROCE of 41%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Williams-Sonoma compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Williams-Sonoma are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 41%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 84%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Williams-Sonoma can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 307% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Williams-Sonoma you'll probably want to know about.

