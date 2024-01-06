Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Lincoln Electric Holdings' (NASDAQ:LECO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Lincoln Electric Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$666m ÷ (US$3.3b - US$808m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Lincoln Electric Holdings has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Lincoln Electric Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lincoln Electric Holdings.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Lincoln Electric Holdings. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 26%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 34% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Lincoln Electric Holdings thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Lincoln Electric Holdings' ROCE

To sum it up, Lincoln Electric Holdings has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 181% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Lincoln Electric Holdings, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

