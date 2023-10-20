Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Watsco's (NYSE:WSO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Watsco is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$802m ÷ (US$4.0b - US$888m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Watsco has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Watsco compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Watsco are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 25%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 83% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Watsco's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Watsco has. And a remarkable 180% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Like most companies, Watsco does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

