Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Power Root Berhad (KLSE:PWROOT)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Power Root Berhad (KLSE:PWROOT) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Power Root Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = RM70m ÷ (RM485m - RM131m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Power Root Berhad has an ROCE of 20%. While that is an outstanding return, the rest of the Beverage industry generates similar returns, on average.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Power Root Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Power Root Berhad here for free.

What Can We Tell From Power Root Berhad's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Power Root Berhad are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 20%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 63% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Power Root Berhad's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Power Root Berhad has. And with a respectable 61% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Power Root Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Power Root Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

