Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Tigers Realm Coal (ASX:TIG)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Tigers Realm Coal (ASX:TIG) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Tigers Realm Coal, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.42 = AU$68m ÷ (AU$207m - AU$44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Tigers Realm Coal has an ROCE of 42%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.1% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tigers Realm Coal's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Tigers Realm Coal has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that Tigers Realm Coal is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 42% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Tigers Realm Coal is utilizing 907% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, Tigers Realm Coal has decreased current liabilities to 21% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Tigers Realm Coal has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And since the stock has dived 88% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

Tigers Realm Coal does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

