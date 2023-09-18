The Returns On Capital At Paul Hartmann (FRA:PHH2) Don't Inspire Confidence

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Paul Hartmann (FRA:PHH2), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Paul Hartmann is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = €44m ÷ (€2.0b - €488m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Paul Hartmann has an ROCE of 2.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 7.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Paul Hartmann, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Paul Hartmann's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Paul Hartmann, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.9% from 12% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Paul Hartmann is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 31% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Paul Hartmann has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Paul Hartmann does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

