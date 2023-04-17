The Returns On Capital At Pensonic Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PENSONI) Don't Inspire Confidence

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Pensonic Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PENSONI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Pensonic Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0042 = RM732k ÷ (RM281m - RM108m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2022).

Thus, Pensonic Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 0.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Pensonic Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Pensonic Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Pensonic Holdings Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 8.6% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

What We Can Learn From Pensonic Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Pensonic Holdings Berhad's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 23% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Pensonic Holdings Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 5 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

