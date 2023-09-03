The Returns On Capital At Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Don't Inspire Confidence

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Pilgrim's Pride:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = US$471m ÷ (US$9.9b - US$2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Pilgrim's Pride has an ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Pilgrim's Pride's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Pilgrim's Pride here for free.

What Can We Tell From Pilgrim's Pride's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Pilgrim's Pride doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.4% from 19% five years ago. However it looks like Pilgrim's Pride might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Pilgrim's Pride is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 33% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

