The Returns On Capital At Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Pilgrim's Pride, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = US$349m ÷ (US$9.9b - US$2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Pilgrim's Pride has an ROCE of 4.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Pilgrim's Pride compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Pilgrim's Pride.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Pilgrim's Pride, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.7% from 14% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Pilgrim's Pride is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has gained an impressive 42% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Pilgrim's Pride (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

