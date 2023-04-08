Returns On Capital At Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Pinnacle West Capital is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = US$830m ÷ (US$23b - US$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Pinnacle West Capital has an ROCE of 4.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.7%.

View our latest analysis for Pinnacle West Capital

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Pinnacle West Capital compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Pinnacle West Capital Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Pinnacle West Capital doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 5.9% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Pinnacle West Capital. In light of this, the stock has only gained 25% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

Story continues

If you want to know some of the risks facing Pinnacle West Capital we've found 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Pinnacle West Capital isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here