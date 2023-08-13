Returns On Capital At PNE (ETR:PNE3) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating PNE (ETR:PNE3), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for PNE, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0073 = €5.9m ÷ (€939m - €132m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, PNE has an ROCE of 0.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electrical industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PNE compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering PNE here for free.

So How Is PNE's ROCE Trending?

In terms of PNE's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 7.8% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by PNE's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 452% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

PNE does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for PNE that you might be interested in.

