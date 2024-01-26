The Returns On Capital At Primeserv Group (JSE:PMV) Don't Inspire Confidence

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Primeserv Group (JSE:PMV), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Primeserv Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = R22m ÷ (R259m - R70m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Primeserv Group has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Professional Services industry average of 13%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Primeserv Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Primeserv Group, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Primeserv Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 18% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On Primeserv Group's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Primeserv Group is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 176% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Primeserv Group (at least 2 which are a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

