The Returns On Capital At Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Looking at Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Quartix Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = UK£5.4m ÷ (UK£29m - UK£8.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Quartix Technologies has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.3% earned by companies in a similar industry.

AIM:QTX Return on Capital Employed December 27th 2023

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Quartix Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Quartix Technologies.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Quartix Technologies doesn't inspire confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 45%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On Quartix Technologies' ROCE

In summary, Quartix Technologies is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 36% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

