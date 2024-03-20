Returns On Capital At Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Radius Recycling:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0019 = US$2.7m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$305m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

Therefore, Radius Recycling has an ROCE of 0.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Radius Recycling's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Radius Recycling .

So How Is Radius Recycling's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Radius Recycling, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 15% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Radius Recycling's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 12% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Like most companies, Radius Recycling does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

