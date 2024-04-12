Returns On Capital At Randstad (AMS:RAND) Have Stalled

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Randstad (AMS:RAND) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Randstad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = €875m ÷ (€11b - €5.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Randstad has an ROCE of 16%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Randstad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Randstad .

What Can We Tell From Randstad's ROCE Trend?

There hasn't been much to report for Randstad's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if Randstad doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. This probably explains why Randstad is paying out 59% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

On a side note, Randstad's current liabilities are still rather high at 49% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line On Randstad's ROCE

In summary, Randstad isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 31% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

