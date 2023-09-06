The Returns On Capital At Reece (ASX:REH) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Reece (ASX:REH) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Reece, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = AU$679m ÷ (AU$6.9b - AU$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Reece has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

In the above chart we have measured Reece's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Reece.

What Can We Tell From Reece's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Reece's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 17% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Reece's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Reece is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 80% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

