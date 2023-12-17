The Returns On Capital At Rohas Tecnic Berhad (KLSE:ROHAS) Don't Inspire Confidence

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. In light of that, from a first glance at Rohas Tecnic Berhad (KLSE:ROHAS), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Rohas Tecnic Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = RM25m ÷ (RM709m - RM290m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Rohas Tecnic Berhad has an ROCE of 5.9%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 6.3%, it's still a low return by itself.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Rohas Tecnic Berhad Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Rohas Tecnic Berhad. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 14% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Rohas Tecnic Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a side note, Rohas Tecnic Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 41% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Rohas Tecnic Berhad's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 65% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

