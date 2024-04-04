Returns On Capital At Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Looking at Rollins (NYSE:ROL), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Rollins is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = US$592m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$577m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Rollins has an ROCE of 29%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Commercial Services industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Rollins' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Rollins for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Rollins Tell Us?

In terms of Rollins' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 39% where it was five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Rollins' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Rollins. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 73% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

