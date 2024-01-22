Returns On Capital At Savaria (TSE:SIS) Have Stalled

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Savaria (TSE:SIS) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Savaria:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = CA$77m ÷ (CA$1.1b - CA$173m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Savaria has an ROCE of 8.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Machinery industry average of 9.7%.

TSX:SIS Return on Capital Employed January 22nd 2024

In the above chart we have measured Savaria's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Savaria.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Savaria. The company has employed 197% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 8.3%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

Our Take On Savaria's ROCE

As we've seen above, Savaria's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 25% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Savaria and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

