The Returns On Capital At SCC Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SCC) Don't Inspire Confidence

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. On that note, looking into SCC Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SCC), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on SCC Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = RM2.3m ÷ (RM52m - RM5.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, SCC Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 4.8%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 5.2%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for SCC Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how SCC Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For SCC Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of SCC Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 19%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect SCC Holdings Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 28% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 5 warning signs for SCC Holdings Berhad (4 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

