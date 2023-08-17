Returns On Capital At Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) Have Stalled

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Sensata Technologies Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = US$625m ÷ (US$8.4b - US$881m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Sensata Technologies Holding has an ROCE of 8.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electrical industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Sensata Technologies Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Sensata Technologies Holding's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 8.3% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 22% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Sensata Technologies Holding has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 27% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Sensata Technologies Holding has the makings of a multi-bagger.

