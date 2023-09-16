Returns On Capital At Seven Group Holdings (ASX:SVW) Have Hit The Brakes

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Seven Group Holdings' (ASX:SVW) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Seven Group Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = AU$1.1b ÷ (AU$14b - AU$2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Seven Group Holdings has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Seven Group Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Seven Group Holdings here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 10% and the business has deployed 109% more capital into its operations. 10% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Seven Group Holdings has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

The main thing to remember is that Seven Group Holdings has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 47% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Seven Group Holdings that you might find interesting.

